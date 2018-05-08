BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say an elderly man was fatally stabbed during an argument Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Washburn Avenue for a report of a stabbing around 3:45 p.m.

Police found a 74-year old man with a stab wound to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was involved in an argument with a family member. During the argument, the victim was stabbed. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

