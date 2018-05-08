WATCH BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER | OPIOID EPIDEMIC AT 6 P.M.:  Everything You Need To Know About #BMORETogether | Got Questions?
Filed Under:Girl Falls From Window, jumping on bed, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl who fell out of a window while jumping on her bed in her family’s Newark apartment has died.

Essex County prosecutors say the accident occurred shortly before midnight Monday. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl’s name and further details about the accident and the injuries she suffered have not been disclosed. Authorities say she was in her family’s third-floor apartment when she fell.

Authorities say the death remains under investigation, but said so far, no charges are expected at this time.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch