ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A massive fire ripped through five townhouses on Tuesday night, leaving two with “significant fire damage,” according to officials.

Fire crews from several departments responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Ducketts Lane in Elkridge around 6:30 p.m.

Howard County Fire says smoke was seen coming from multiple townhouses.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

Update: 6600 Ducketts Ln | 5 units affected | 2 with significant fire damage | 3 with smoke and water damage | fire is under control | All residents accounted for pic.twitter.com/SDwBYDoH6Y — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 8, 2018

6600 blk of Ducketts Lane, Elkridge townhouse fire pic.twitter.com/2CS1dTbSRv — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 8, 2018

Two homes sustained significant damage, and three have smoke and water damage.

Seven residents were impacted by the fire, including two who will be assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

