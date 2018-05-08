SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police announce the arrest of a man wanted for the first-degree murder of his wife. Ruel Francis Dempster II, 30, was arrested in Mexico Sunday.

Police say he was found in the area of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, by the Federal Police (La Policía Federal) on the strength of a Montgomery County warrant.

According to authorities, around 11:04 a.m. they received a call from a family member to check on the welfare of Dempster II and his wife, Alice Mino Dennis, 34. The family member told police they had been unable to get in contact with them for several days.

When officers responded to the house, they found Dennis dead on the kitchen floor with trauma to her upper body. Her death was ruled a homicide.

At the time, police were unable to locate Dempster II. However, they noticed that many of his personal items were gone from the apartment.

Police later determined that Dempster II murdered his wife after a domestic dispute and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to police, Dempster II has been extradited to the United States and will return to Montgomery County when the domestic extradition process is complete.

It’s unclear how long he was in Mexico and whether he has a lawyer.

