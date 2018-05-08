WATCH BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER | OPIOID EPIDEMIC AT 6 P.M.:  Everything You Need To Know About #BMORETogether | Got Questions?
Filed Under:Alabama zoo, Harmony Park Safari, Kangaroo attack, Lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman is suing the owners of an Alabama zoo where her 9-year-old daughter was bitten by a kangaroo.

News outlets report a lawsuit filed Friday by Jennifer White accuses Harmony Park Safari owners William Keith Allen and Shannon Allen of negligence and wantonness in connection with the May 2017 attack. According to video footage, a kangaroo named Erwin reached through the fence to grab the girl and bite her ear.

The girl was hospitalized and received 14 stitches. The lawsuit says the girl also suffered mental damage.

The lawsuit says Erwin had a past history of violence and accuses the Allens of failing to accordingly protect zoo visitors.

White is seeking an unnamed amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

The Allens’ attorney declined comment to WHNT-TV.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch