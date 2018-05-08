Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities recovered more than $48,000 in drugs after raiding the homes of a Glen Burnie man.
Anne Arundel County police say they executed a search and seizure warrant Monday at the residences of Edwin Soto, 38, and uncovered cocaine, Xanax pills, a gun, ammo, cash and drug packaging material.
Detectives seized the following from 5356 Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn Park and 901 Genine Drive in Glen Burnie:
- 8 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $47,900.00)
- 11 Xanax pills (estimated street value $110.00)
- Smith and Wesson .38 Special Revolver
- Ammunition
- $856.00 in U.S. Currency
- CDS packaging material – scale, vacuum sealer with bags, and kilo press
- 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Soto was arrested for multiple charges.
