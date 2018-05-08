BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities recovered more than $48,000 in drugs after raiding the homes of a Glen Burnie man.

Anne Arundel County police say they executed a search and seizure warrant Monday at the residences of Edwin Soto, 38, and uncovered cocaine, Xanax pills, a gun, ammo, cash and drug packaging material.

Detectives seized the following from 5356 Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn Park and 901 Genine Drive in Glen Burnie:

8 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $47,900.00)

11 Xanax pills (estimated street value $110.00)

Smith and Wesson .38 Special Revolver

Ammunition

$856.00 in U.S. Currency

CDS packaging material – scale, vacuum sealer with bags, and kilo press

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Soto was arrested for multiple charges.

