GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland highway became the backdrop of an epic scene as a teenage girl on horseback chased down a runaway horse – all while dodging traffic.

Videos of the chase have been shared thousands of times and are quickly going viral.

Move over, Kentucky Derby. This is a horse race you wouldn’t otherwise see televised.

For about 10 minutes this past weekend, state highway 170 became horse highway after a thoroughbred named Ice broke free from its halter at a nearby competition and took off.

“She was coming close to these cars. I mean, it was one little nick and those horse’s legs and everything can be really, really bad. But there just wasn’t enough time to think about that in the moment,” Caroline Shoults said.

Videos show the 16-year-old and her 4-year-old rescued mare, Tink, trying to bring the bizarre but serious situation to an end.

“There wasn’t time to be scared. There’s only time to get that horse, and I sure was not stopping until that horse was safe,” Shoults said.

Clearly, she was not horsing around.

Shoults was in the middle of a competition when she saw the runaway horse start to take off. She credits Tink for a lot of the work in tiring out the horse that could have easily given them a run for their money.

“The girl on this horse in front of us deserves a freaking award!” said one of the witnesses.

A group was at the event supporting the horse show before becoming part of another — filming while the rest tried to use their cars to try and block traffic near BWI Airport.

“We were pretty much keeping an even pace. I went over there to keep the horse from going on the highway, “ Jeanette Newland said.

At one point, an officer arrived, but the ladies feared it may not necessarily help the situation.

“No don’t make noises!” one person is heard saying.

Amazingly, there were no injuries as Ice finally decided to call it quits.

While the spectacle alone is a talker, those involved are hoping to use the story to deliver a positive message.

“We’re hoping to bring light to horses, rescue horses and give her the recognition she deserves — and teamwork,” Newland said.

A very special horse is also getting credit.

“I would not have been able to do it on any other horse,” Shoults said.

