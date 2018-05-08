CHESTERTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A school bus with children aboard was involved in a accident Tuesday morning, according to the Chestertown Sheriff’s Office.

The bus driver attempted to make a left turn at N College Avenue and High Street in Chestertown, while another vehicle was in the intersection at the same time. The bus didn’t have enough room and struck the front end of the other vehicle around 9 a.m.

The children aboard the bus were removed and checked by EMS. None of the children were injured.

They were then transported to their school only a few blocks away.

