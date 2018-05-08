BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Believe it or not this is a VERY tough time for weather folk to be plying our trade. Ya see TV is all about time. In a commercial break before the weather we get a time cue… “they” will say you have a minute 30, or sometimes even 2 minutes to fill in the news block. Usually no problem. I set the computer up to display the images that help me tell the story and off we go.

But on days like yesterday, today, and tomorrow..day’s where high pressure totally runs the show, and we have sunny skies and gentle temperatures, I can do the weather (as I just did), in about 10 seconds.

“Uh Marty you have a minute and a half to fill.” But I can do it in 10 seconds, what am I supposed fill that time with,…pizza reviews? That idea is already taken by Davey Pageviews on Barstool. “One bite, everybody knows the rules…”

So now I am done in 10 seconds and they are screaming at me,”why are you done?”

What’s a guy to do but run outside, flee the scene of the crime, and enjoy another sunny day with a high of 75°. Another forecast in 10 seconds or less.. If only it were this easy year round.

Enjoy and be safe.

MB!

