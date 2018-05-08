WATCH BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER | OPIOID EPIDEMIC AT 6 P.M.:  Everything You Need To Know About #BMORETogether | Got Questions?
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two juveniles Friday night in Brooklyn Park.

Anne Arundel County police say two juveniles reported being robbed in the 4600 block of 4th Street around 11 p.m. after leaving a convenience store.

brooklyn park robbery 2 Surveillance Photo Release Of Suspect Who Robbed 2 Juvenilesbrooklyn park robbery Surveillance Photo Release Of Suspect Who Robbed 2 Juveniles

Detectives say the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ cell phones and money. The victims complied and the suspect fled the area on foot.

