BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two juveniles Friday night in Brooklyn Park.

Anne Arundel County police say two juveniles reported being robbed in the 4600 block of 4th Street around 11 p.m. after leaving a convenience store.

Detectives say the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ cell phones and money. The victims complied and the suspect fled the area on foot.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook