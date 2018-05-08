BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Topgolf will be coming to Baltimore.

The high-tech driving range is set to open along Stockholm and Warner Streets in 2020.

“Revitalizing neighborhoods and attracting investment to our City is among my highest priorities,” said Mayor Catherine E. Pugh. “Topgolf’s arrival in the market represents a major step toward fulfilling our vision of turning the Warner Street corridor into a dynamic entertainment district. Not only will Topgolf be a catalyst for adjacent renewal and development, but it will help fuel our city’s economy by adding hundreds of new jobs and offering a unique destination that will attract thousands more to downtown.”

There are currently no Topgolf locations in Maryland, but according to their website, a location in Germantown is coming soon.

“We are very excited to bring our entertainment experience to Baltimore and are focused on creating fun for all of our guests,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We’re looking forward to becoming an active community partner, in addition to a great place for people to get together.”

Topgolf will be on the site currently occupied by Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, with BARCS relocating to a new facility in Baltimore’s Cherry neighborhood.

