BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday was a perfect spring day with sun and pleasant temperatures.

We reached 75 degrees, which is 3 degrees above our normal.

Tomorrow, we should get a tad warmer at 78 degrees with still sunny, dry conditions.

Some showers may develop on Thursday, and it will be warmer and more humid.

Dry and cooler air will move in on Friday.

For the weekend, it will be warm and a few showers may break out on Mother’s Day as well.

