BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Southwest Baltimore. Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report the shooting occurred on a basketball court.

Police say around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday they were called to the rear of the 3600 block of West Mulbery Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook