BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to carjacking, forcibly taking the vehicle of a woman transporting her infant grandson.

Michael Awosika made the plea on Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to a plea agreement, he got into the front passenger seat of a woman’s Chrysler Sebring as she was taking her 5-month-old grandson out of his car seat. He pointed a revolver at her.

RELATED: Police: Suspect Carjacks Woman With Grandson; Shoots At Fire Commander

Awosika dangerously weaved through traffic until he crashed into other cars at an intersection.

He fired two shots in the direction of a fire captain upon exiting the stolen vehicle. He was caught by police a short while later.

The carjacking case was investigated by city police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)