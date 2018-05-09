BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police say two motorcycle crashes Wednesday were both deadly.

The first occurred on Falls Road at Butler Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say that the rider struck the back of another vehicle that merged in front of him.

Officials confirm the motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Mangold of Manchester, died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was not hurt, remained at the scene.

The second crash happened along York Road at Murdock Road near Towson around 5 p.m.

Police say a vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the wreck.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three people in the other vehicle were hurt, including a 5-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive.

The other two people suffered minor injuries.

