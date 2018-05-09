ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Students in Anne Arundel County were celebrating Wednesday morning as hundreds of them participated in Bike To School Day.

“It was fun. I like going down the hills with everybody and being able to see everyone come to school together,” said Gabriel Noon, a student at Broadneck Elementary.

Bike To School Day coincided with the opening of the second phase of the Broadneck Trail in Arnold.

“Anne Arundel County is a great place to ride a bike and it’s getting even better — we’ve launched the largest bicycle trail construction effort in county history,” said County Executive Steve Schuh.

Officials say phase two will make Anne Arundel County more bike-friendly.

“As we build more and more trails, everyday can become Bike to School Day as we build more safe places to ride, more and more children will be able to bike to school every day. It’s important because the children are healthier, they arrive at school more energized to learn, it’s a little bit less traffic on our roads and it’s better for our environment,” said Jon Korin, president of bicycle advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

The multi use trail is a $20 million project that will eventually run from a B&A trail all the way to Sandy Point State Park.

“I personally am excited and I know the whole community is excited,” said Amanda Fiedler, PTO President of Broadneck Elementary School. “We’ll be able to safely ride from our communities to the shopping center, to the ball fields and eventually Sandy Point.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook