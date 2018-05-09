BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER:  Everything You Missed In The Opioid Epidemic Town Hall | Get Help For Opioid Addiction | Got Questions?
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Baltimore Violence, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will meet with the 6-year-old girl whose heartfelt video on the violence in Baltimore went viral.

Millions of people have watched 6-year-old Kelsey Hines’ video with a message to criminals while wearing a “Don’t shoot, let me grow up!” t-shirt.

“I’m just going to be talking about all these killings up in here,” Kelsey said. “Why can’t you all let us live? Why can’t you let us grow up?”

“Why can’t you all let us have fun, when we want to play with our friends?” she asked. “Well we can’t, cause you be shooting out here — shooting kids, shooting babies, shooting mothers and fathers.”

“God did not create this world to shoot it all up!,” Kelsey added.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch