BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will meet with the 6-year-old girl whose heartfelt video on the violence in Baltimore went viral.

Millions of people have watched 6-year-old Kelsey Hines’ video with a message to criminals while wearing a “Don’t shoot, let me grow up!” t-shirt.

“I’m just going to be talking about all these killings up in here,” Kelsey said. “Why can’t you all let us live? Why can’t you let us grow up?”

“Why can’t you all let us have fun, when we want to play with our friends?” she asked. “Well we can’t, cause you be shooting out here — shooting kids, shooting babies, shooting mothers and fathers.”

“God did not create this world to shoot it all up!,” Kelsey added.

