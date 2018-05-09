WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (WJZ) — A man was captured on camera running his dogs in Wheat Ridge, Colo. while they were leashed to his car.

The video was captured by a passerby. The woman, who was at her doctor’s office, noticed what appeared to be dogs chasing a car.

“My doctor told me she sees them out there often and he runs his dogs on a leash,” she told ViralHog. “After my appointment, I went out to see him still running the dogs and took a video. I didn’t necessarily think he was abusing the dogs, but I did think it was dangerous to have them on a leash and driving so fast.”

