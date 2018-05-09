BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER:  Everything You Missed In The Opioid Epidemic Town Hall | Get Help For Opioid Addiction | Got Questions?
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Baltimore County Public Schools are set to have their school schedule extended by five minutes for the 2018-2019 school year.

This comes after the Maryland State Department of Education granted Baltimore County schools an eight-hour waiver from the state requirement of 1,170 high school instructional hours.

The school district said start and end times for all schools will be announced by the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

