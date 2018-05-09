BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles suffered a devastating loss to Kansas City Tuesday night as they continue their losing streak.

Final score? 7-15.

In the first inning, Orioles starter Dylan Bundy allowed four home runs before getting even one out! Bundy became the first pitcher in modern MLB history to accomplish such a feat.

The terrible game began trending on Twitter with the hashtag #OriolesTragic as fans voiced their frustrations with the team. The online presence was joined by Sports Illustrated. It referenced the Warner Bros. cartoon short “Baseball Bugs.”

The 1946 short shows the visiting Gas-House Gorillas getting hit after hit and run after run on the Tea Totallers at New York’s Polo Grounds. The moment highlighted is when the Gorillas hit each successive pitch out of the park and walk in a conga line around the bases.

The Royals are on pace for 90 runs against the Orioles https://t.co/4yu7yuHRrD pic.twitter.com/cj0wNssjEz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 8, 2018

The Looney Tunes Twitter joined in and offered the help of Bugs Bunny, who was the savior for the Tea Totallers.

The Orioles were good sports and played along with the joke — upsetting Bugs Bunny.

For the record, we’d call up Tweety Bird first. pic.twitter.com/sPOjNgvGW7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 9, 2018

The O’s may want to consider some changes though, as the team still has the worst record in the league and now has made history with Tuesday night’s unfortunate performance.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook