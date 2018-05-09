BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrest a 34-year-old man who they say stabbed a 74-year-old family member to death.

According to police, James Boisseau was arrested shortly after stabbing William Mortimer.

He has been charged with second degree murder.

34 Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder of a Family Member: https://t.co/E7dT2sQPsn pic.twitter.com/LpUW0zKzCB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 9, 2018

Police say they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing at the 200 block of Washburn Avenue. When they arrived they found Mortimer with a stab wound to his body. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the two men got into an argument and during that argument, Mortimer was stabbed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

