BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER:  Everything You Missed In The Opioid Epidemic Town Hall | Get Help For Opioid Addiction | Got Questions?
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Murder, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrest a 34-year-old man who they say stabbed a 74-year-old family member to death.

According to police, James Boisseau was arrested shortly after stabbing William Mortimer.

He has been charged with second degree murder.

Police say they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing at the 200 block of Washburn Avenue. When they arrived they found Mortimer with a stab wound to his body. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the two men got into an argument and during that argument, Mortimer was stabbed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch