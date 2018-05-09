UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a medical emergency caused the crash that killed a police officer near Washington.

News outlets report Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski identified the man killed Tuesday as Cpl. Kevin L. Brooks Sr. Stawinski says the 44-year-old officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police say Brooks was driving on Interstate 395 in northern Virginia when he suffered the medical emergency, causing his car to strike a pickup truck before running off the road and hitting a wall and second vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The nature of the medical emergency wasn’t disclosed. It’s unclear whether the occupants of the two vehicles were injured.

___

This story has been corrected to say Brooks, not Stawinski, was driving.

