BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman who was fired weeks after telling her employer she had breast cancer has been awarded more than $100,000.

Attorney Andrew M. Dansicker tells The Daily Record that the Baltimore jury deliberated for about an hour Friday before awarding Kelly Rankin $113,400 in damages on her wrongful termination claim against The Home Repair Solution Inc.

According to the lawsuit, Rankin worked from home the day after a biopsy. She also stepped out to take a doctor’s call.

The lawsuit says she then received a warning for attendance issues, was prohibited from working for home, and switched from a salary to hourly compensation. Medical leave requests weren’t approved, and she was later fired.

The defense argued Rankin was fired for excessive absences and not treated differently for medical issues.

