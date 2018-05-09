BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teens have been shot in less than a week in Baltimore, which just recorded its 100th murder of 2018.

Ray Glasgow III was a distinguished student-athlete at Baltimore City College High School.

Glasgow and friends were sitting in a parked car along Eden St. on May 5, when a gunman pulled up and opened fire, killing Glasgow and injuring his friend.

RELATED: City College High School Murder Was ‘Case Of Mistaken Identity’

Police say Glasgow’s murder was a case of mistaken identity, and he was not the intended target.

The second recent murder of a teen in Baltimore took place Tuesday night, when police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot near the basketball court at the Rodman Rec Center.

The mayor and police commissioner confirm the 16-year-old murder victim was armed, and they are now issuing an urgent call to the community to put the guns down.

“We’ve got too many illegal guns on our streets, including last evening, the teenager who had a gun on himself from my understanding,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said. “This was not just somebody playing on the basketball court, but let me just say this to you all: No child, no child, no death in this city is acceptable and we’ve got to get guns out of the hands of our children and we’ve got to get guns out of the hands of those who are carrying illegal guns on our streets.”

RELATED: Police: 16-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore Had Gun, Drugs On Him

Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa says he doesn’t believe the teen victim shot back, as the gun was in his pocket, and the victim was well known to police in the area.

“He’s not a number to us. He’s someone who had a family,” De Sousa said.

Candy and paramedics’ gloves scattered near the basketball court at the Rodman Rec Center where a 16yo was shot and killed @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/KKqUA3HOuv — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 9, 2018

He’s the second teen shot in Baltimore in four days.

Police say 17-year-old Glasgow, who was killed on Saturday, was not the intended target, and they are still looking for his killers, along with a white, 2-door Nissan Altima connected to the case.

Glasgow’s teammates played an emotional city championship game on Monday.

Glasgow will be buried Friday, as Baltimore marks a grim milestone: The city’s 100th murder of the year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook