PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WUSA) — Two girls, ages 10 and 11, are facing some serious charges after police say they conspired to kill a classmate in Prince William County, Va.

Police say the girls exchanged text messages, plotting to kill another 11-year-old at their school. A concerned parent notified the school about the text messages and the school contacted police.

The incident was reported on April 25th.

The girls used “cryptic language” and told each other to delete the messages once they were read. Police say no threat or harm was carried out on the victim.

Both girls are now facing conspiracy charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook