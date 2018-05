The CDC is still finding people who were sickened by E. coli associated with romaine lettuce.

There have been 12 more cases this week, bringing the total to 149 cases and one death.

But chances are, the lettuce in your grocery store is probably safe.

That’s because all the problematic lettuce has come from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

In the wintertime, Yuma County supplies 90 percent of the nation’s leafy greens, but now it’s spring.