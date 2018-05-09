BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another fine day for us. Yesterday was sunny and 75°. Today will be sunny and 78°. But then we see a couple of changes in the forecast and I want to bring them up to you now.

The first is tomorrow afternoon. What appeared to be your “garden variety” thundershower in tomorrow afternoon’s outlook has now become “a gusty thunderstorms is possible.” This is something we will keep an eye on for ya.

The second change is a big one. It involves Mother’s Day and a fairly significant downgrade in that forecast.

Looks like, as we enter the weekend, a stationary front will set up NORTH of the area. Saturday will not be an issue. We’ll have a nice day with a pretty warm high of 88°. But that front will cloud us up on Sunday and we will knock temperatures back to just the low 80’s. And we may also add a couple of showers to that forecast. Pretty significant change given yesterday’s Mom’s Day outlook which was Partly Sunny and 91°.

Monday we will return to fine Spring conditions.

Enjoy today, this three day run of darn near perfect Spring sunshine, and temperatures, has been enough to almost erase April from my memory. Almost.

MB!

