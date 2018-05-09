BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A beautiful Wednesday all across the state as we reached the mid 70’s with plenty of sun and dry conditions.

Slightly warmer and more humid conditions tomorrow, will likely cause some shower activity to break out, and we also may see a gusty thunderstorm.

It should dry out for Friday, then a big warm-up is likely on Saturday. We may approach 90 degrees then, but cooler air will set up for Mother’s Day.

Lots of clouds and the chance of some showers both Saturday and Sunday will also be a possibility. Don’t forget your mom.

