BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died of cardiac arrest early Thursday morning.
Officials say he died at 3:22 a.m. at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. He was sleeping in his home when he woke up around 2 a.m. feeling ill. He was taken to St. Joseph by the Garrison Fire Station’s Medic 19.
Kamenetz was a Democratic candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial contest. Current Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he is shocked and grieved by the death of Kamenetz and sends his prayers to his family.
Fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous released a statement as well saying in part “he dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference and he helped to move Maryland forward.” Jealous says his thoughts and prayers are with Kamenetz’s family.
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh also expressed her condolences on Twitter:
Officials say Baltimore County Administrative Officer Fred Homan will take over Kamenetz’s position until the County Council can vote on an Acting Executive to serve the remainder of the term.
Kamenetz was 60-years-old. He leaves behind his wife Jill and two sons aged 14 and 16.
This is a developing story and WJZ will provide updates as they come in.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook