BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died of cardiac arrest early Thursday morning.

Officials say he died at 3:22 a.m. at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. He was sleeping in his home when he woke up around 2 a.m. feeling ill. He was taken to St. Joseph by the Garrison Fire Station’s Medic 19.

Kamenetz was a Democratic candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial contest. Current Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he is shocked and grieved by the death of Kamenetz and sends his prayers to his family.

The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 10, 2018

Fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous released a statement as well saying in part “he dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference and he helped to move Maryland forward.” Jealous says his thoughts and prayers are with Kamenetz’s family.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh also expressed her condolences on Twitter:

Kevin was an ardent supporter of Baltimore City, who was a regular in our restaurants, cultural venues and at our major team games. I considered him a friend and colleague, and admired him for his commitment to pursuing the best interests of Baltimore County residents, even — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018

while advocating for all Marylanders in his pursuit to be governor. Our hearts go out to his wife Jill and their two sons, and the many who cherished his friendship, easy smile and determined spirit. — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018

Officials say Baltimore County Administrative Officer Fred Homan will take over Kamenetz’s position until the County Council can vote on an Acting Executive to serve the remainder of the term.

#BREAKING #BaltimoreCounty spokesman: #BCo Administrative Officer Fred Homan takes over until CoCouncil can vote on a Acting Exec to serve term until next election. Co Exec Kevin #Kamenetz died this AM. pic.twitter.com/vYVaslhifJ — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) May 10, 2018

Kamenetz was 60-years-old. He leaves behind his wife Jill and two sons aged 14 and 16.

