BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating after an inmate at a Maryland detention center allegedly assaulted another inmate with hair clippers.

According to Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the assault occurred between two inmates at Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect allegedly assaulted another inmate he knew with hair clippers.

The victim suffered non- life threatening injuries.

