BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s initial point of contact for emergency medical aid before dying from cardiac arrest was at a fire station where the captain said Kamenetz was able to walk in, but his condition quickly changed.

RELATED: Md. Gubernatorial Candidate, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Dies At 60

“He was having some chest pain and difficulty catching his breath at home, prior to coming to the fire station,” Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company Captain Dan Uddeme said. “My understanding is that his wife was taking him to the hospital and stopped here en route to the hospital. So following our protocols, we initiated CPR and did basic life-support interventions — AED, which was applied very quickly and utilized.”

Kamenetz, 60, was a Democratic candidate for the 2018 Maryland governor’s race.

He was transported early Thursday morning to the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center while in full cardiac arrest. Kamenetz was pronounced dead just after 3:20 a.m.

RELATED: Doctors Warn Of Heart Disease Following Baltimore Co. Exec. Kevin Kamenetz’s Death

“Anytime we have a loss of life, it has an impact. I’m the captain here, I’ve been here for 29 years, so it has an impact. A lot of calls have an impact. Kevin was very good to the fire service in general, very good to our fire company, he came up first snow balls on a regular basis with his family, so he’s going to be sadly missed.”

Kamenetz is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook