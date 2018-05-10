BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials across the state of Maryland are reacting to the news of Thursday’s early morning death of Baltimore County Executive and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz. Kamenetz passed away due to cardiac arrest around 3 a.m. He was 60-years-old and leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

Current Governor Larry Hogan tweeted out his condolences to the family. In a statement the Governor said Kamenetz was a dedicated public servant in Baltimore County for more than two decades, and that he and The First Lady join with the citizens of Baltimore County and all Marylanders in mourning.

He has directed that all Maryland Flags be lowered Thursday through sunset on the day of interment.

The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 10, 2018

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh also took to Twitter to express sympathy of her own. She stated that Kamenetz was an ardent supporter of the city and that she considered him a friend and colleague and admired him for his commitment to Baltimore County residents.

Kevin was an ardent supporter of Baltimore City, who was a regular in our restaurants, cultural venues and at our major team games. I considered him a friend and colleague, and admired him for his commitment to pursuing the best interests of Baltimore County residents, even — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018

while advocating for all Marylanders in his pursuit to be governor. Our hearts go out to his wife Jill and their two sons, and the many who cherished his friendship, easy smile and determined spirit. — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker, III released a written statement to WJZ saying “Today is a tragic day and that he was with Kamenetz Wednesday evening at a Democrat gubernatorial forum at Bowie State University. He continued on to say that that Kamenetz was always looking out for all Marylanders and that the thoughts and prayers of Prince George’s County are with their neighbors in Baltimore County along with the family and friends of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.”

Congressman Elijah Cummings’ statement reads that while he was saddened to hear of the death, he “cannot help but think of all the work he still wanted to accomplish.” Cummings also sent his condolences to Kamenetz’s wife and children.

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said: “This morning we are all stunned and shocked by the news of the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Kevin was a hard-working, dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to make Baltimore County a better place. I got to know him well when I served with him on the Executive Board of the Maryland Association of Counties. We may have come from different counties and different political parties, but he always promoted the strengths of our entire region. Please keep his wife, Jill, their two sons, and his entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Other reactions are below:

I am shocked by the sudden passing of Kevin Kamenetz. My prayers are with his family, and to all who share the deep loss I feel today. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) May 10, 2018

I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. My heart is with his family and the entire Baltimore County community. Kevin dedicated himself to our community and his good works are all around us. He will be deeply missed. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 10, 2018

Genuine shock and sadness on the passing of my friend Kevin Kamenetz. Prayers to his wife Jill and the entire Kamenetz family. — Doug Gansler (@DougGansler) May 10, 2018

Former Councilman Sam Moxley was personal friend’s with Kevin #Kamenetz… in each other’s weddings. Says: “I wish I could wake up from this nightmare.” #Baltimore County Executive Kamenetz died early this morning from a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/Wo63u3r4Lt — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) May 10, 2018

Kevin was one of the hardest working public servants I've ever met. He fought tirelessly for all of us, rebuilding crumbling schools, creating jobs, protecting Dreamers, and making us all feel welcome at Lake Roland Park. His passing is a loss for all Marylanders. — Krish Vignarajah (@KrishForMD) May 10, 2018

Even the Baltimore Ravens shared condolences: “This is stunningly sad news, and our hearts reach out to his wife Jill and teenage sons Karson and Dylan. Kevin is remembered as a champion for Baltimore County. His passion to help those who live and work here was sincere and impressive. He got things done. Kevin rooted for the Ravens. He brought his family to training camp each year, and he was sincerely interested in our team. Our deepest sympathy and our prayers go out to Kevin’s family.”

Ravens President Dick Cass on the passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz: pic.twitter.com/VXx37doINf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2018

