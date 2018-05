BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the state.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weather watch has been issued for the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Marys, and Washington.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Marys, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 7:00pm. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) May 10, 2018

