BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With thunderstorms around this afternoon, and possibly this evening, it is time for my semi-annual push for you to get the WJZ mobile weather app. No one in management tells me to do this. The vlog I do online is rather new but I have been weather blogging, here, for a couple of years. Periodically I bring this up. In the info age we live in there is no reason not to get breaking news or weather alerts instantly. In the case of whether it can save lives, or keep you out of difficulties. The app does not hit you with a ton of junk, and seize up your phone. You can link to said app store from our web site, or just simply go there.

Are we expecting gusty storms today? Tough to say but that potential does exist. This front, though, should “get and get out” of our neighborhoods quickly. Skies will clear tonight leaving us with a FINE day tomorrow. (Most likely the best day of the next 5.) For weekend planning the sunniest day will be Saturday, and a hot one too. Cooler but generally cloudy for Mother’s Day. We’ll discuss that further tomorrow. Let’s get by those potential storms today.

MB!

