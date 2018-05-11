Passing Of Baltimore Co. Exec.:  Friends, Colleagues Prepare To Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz | Road Closures | Traffic
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice day today, no issues. But tonight we will cloud up as a BIG push of warm, and HUMID air moves up through the Mid-Atlantic. 90° tomorrow and HUMID! But the bigger weather story is a stationary front that will lay across the area tomorrow night through Tuesday. At time, along that front, Low pressure will move by. The net effect will be for some showers on Mother’s Day, showers and thunderstorms around Monday and Tuesday, with clearing, (finally), on Wednesday.

That forecast combined with those thunderstorms yesterday evening, and walking out the door this morning knowing it was not an issue even before I opened the door, are all l need to see and know that we won’t shiver again any time soon.

And with that thought I will simply say, again, T.G.I.F. everybody…..ain’t it the truth.

Have a great weekend and be safe.

MB!

