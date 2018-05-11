BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a City College student Saturday.

According to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith, Shawn Little was arrested in the death of 17-year-old Ray Glasgow III.

Glasgow was a distinguished student-athlete at Baltimore City College High School.

Baltimore Police said earlier this week that Glasgow was murdered in a case of “mistaken identity.”

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, shots rung out in southeast Baltimore.

Glasgow and friends were sitting in a parked car along Eden St. when a gunman pulled up and opened fire, killing Glasgow and injuring his friend.

Police say none of them were the intended victims.

Glasgow had a bright future in the palm of his hands.

A budding two-sport star at Baltimore City College and an excellent scholar, who impacted both friends and strangers. He was the captain of his lacrosse team, had recently started visiting colleges, and had just attended prom.

