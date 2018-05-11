BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another call for a violence-free weekend has begun, days after the fatal shooting of a teen marked the 100th homicide in Baltimore this year.

The 72-event is an effort to reduce murders in a city riddled with violent crime. Some of the most recent homicide victims are two teens — a 16-year-old who was fatally shot near a basketball court at the Mary Rodman Recreation Center Tuesday night and a 17-year-old City College High School who police say was shot and killed in a “case of mistaken identity” on Saturday.

Baltimore went 12 days without a murder in February, but since then, the numbers have spiked. April brought 34 homicides, including a mother and daughter who were executed in their West Baltimore home, a woman shot in the head during a carjacking in Highlandtown and a 61-year-old man who was left paralyzed after being shot as he was returning home from church.

The latest ceasefire weekend in February led to a 12-day streak without a homicide — a murder-free milestone that hadn’t been seen in years. In August 2011, October 2013 and March 2014, the city went 10 days without a murder — and eight days in November 2014.

Organizers are aiming to curb the violence running rampant in the city.

Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including a first-aid class, discussions, rallies and a free movie night.

A current list of the events that have been planned on May 11th for #BaltimoreCeasefire weekend. Stay tuned for the list of events on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/D1XKyyh9PA — Baltimore Ceasefire (@BmoreCeasefire) May 3, 2018

