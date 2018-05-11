BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has placed Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa on paid suspension following the charges against him for failure to file his taxes.

Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle has been appointed as acting commissioner.

Just more than a month after being sworn in as the city’s top cop, Baltimore’s 40th police commissioner has now apologized for what he called “a failure to prioritize his personal affairs.”

De Sousa was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file a U.S. tax return.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that De Sousa failed to file a federal return for 2013, 2014 and 2015, while he was employed by the Baltimore Police Department.

He faces a maximum of three year in prison and a $75,000 fine if found guilty on all three charges.

Pugh also released the following statement following Friday’s announcement:

“Upon review of the circumstances surrounding Commissioner Darryl De Sousa’s failure to file tax returns for successive years, I have placed him on paid suspension, effective immediately. “Commissioner De Sousa has been an effective leader of the Police Department as the downward trend in violence makes clear. His implementation of innovative crime disruption and violence mitigation strategies and commitment to Constitutional community policing, I believe, are the right approaches in our number one priority of reducing violence in our City and they will continue. That said, I believe his suspension pending resolution of this matter is in the best interest of the Baltimore Police Department, the City of Baltimore and him personally. “I am appointing Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle as acting-commissioner. Deputy Commissioner Tuggle is currently responsible for the Strategic Investigations and Support Services Bureau. Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte will continue in his responsibility of overseeing the Operations Bureau. “All Baltimore citizens can be assured that these developments will in no way impede our relentless efforts to make our City safer.”

