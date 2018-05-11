BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — It wasn’t hailing, but officials say a block of ice fell from the sky and struck a home in Bel Air on Friday.

The home in the 900 block of Sidehill Drive sustained minor damage after the chunk hit a corner of the roof. Harford County Fire says the ice damaged the front gable and an exterior light.

Bel Air saw an above-average high of 80 degrees Friday afternoon with no precipitation in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WJZ that the homeowner had been contacted and the incident was under investigation. reported that ice struck her Bel Air, MD home, and will investigate.

The FAA also said that two planes had passed over the area 15 minutes before to the incident, but the source of the ice is has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported.

