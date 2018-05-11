Passing Of Baltimore Co. Exec.: Md. Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Kamenetz Dies At 60 | 'Shocked And Saddened': Colleagues Remember Kamenetz's Life and Career | Funeral For Kamenetz To Be Held Today
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Missing woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 32-year-old Dayneshia Kitt.

Kitt was last seen Thursday May, 10 in the 3900 block of Eierman Avenue. Police believe she may be driving a gray 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with a Maryland tag of 9CH0987.

She is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 170 lbs. She was last seen in a black jacket and black pants.

dayneshia kitt Missing 32 Year Old Woman In Baltimore

Detectives are concerned Kitt may harm herself and ask anyone with information to call 911.

