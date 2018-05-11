BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A 57-year-old Elkton woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for charges related to a murder-for-hire case.

Prosecutors say in April 2017, Susan Anderson asked a frequent customer of the store where she worked to murder her niece’s ex-boyfriend.

The customer then informed the FBI of Anderson’s solicitation, and over the following two weeks, the customer agreed to record conversations with Anderson inside the store.

Authorities also obtained surveillance video from the store showing the conversations.

In the discussions, prosecutors say the customer confirmed Anderson’s request, discussed the terms of the contact, the timing and locations of the murder and what Anderson wanted done with the body after the murder.

When the customer didn’t kill the target quickly enough, Anderson said: “I want it done. Just get it done now. Just get it done. I want it done now.” Then prosecutors say Anderson said she could “blow him away myself.”

The FBI then ended the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Anderson.

Anderson was arrested on May 11, 2017.

