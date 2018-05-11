BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer has passed away after an incident during a SWAT training exercise in Baltimore County over the weekend.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirms the incident happened Sunday morning during a training exercise at the pool at the Community College of Baltimore County Dundalk Campus.

Police say this training was for those wanting to join a SWAT team, and the 37-year-old participant was from the York City Police Department.

The victim was one of 12 taking part in the training.

At the end of their training exercise in the pool, the man wen into distress, according to police.

The trainee was reportedly unresponsive at the end of the exercise, but it’s not clear if he collapsed in the pool or when he got out of the pool.

Medics were on scene, and they transported the man to an area hospital.

Baltimore County police confirm the participant passed away Thursday morning.

