BALTIMORE (Patch.com) — Maryland is in the middle of the pack when it comes to weight in America. Routinely, the U.S. ranks at or near the top when it comes to the most obese countries in the world, and Maryland ranks 26th in the country in obesity rate, according to the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St., which reviewed federal health data.

Nationwide, about 35 percent of adults can be classified as overweight and another 30 percent are obese, the report said. The obesity rate today is twice what it was in the 1980s nationally, and obesity is now considered the second leading cause of premature death in the U.S.

Here’s the breakdown for obesity in Maryland:

Adult obesity rate: 29.9 percent

Adults overweight and obese: 64.6 percent (20th smallest)

Adults who do not exercise: 23.1 percent (23rd smallest)

Premature deaths per 100,000 residents: 326.4 (22nd lowest)

