BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Mother’s Day weekend and whether you’re spending time with mom or spending time with friends and family, there’s a lot to do.
Preakness Balloon Festival, Baltimore Wine and Food Festival and Maryland Craft Beer Festival are just some of the things to do.
All Weekend:
- Preakness Balloon Festival
- Alice in Wonderland
- Bethesda Fine Arts Festival
- Cupcake & Wine Pairing
- Free Tasting at Baltimore Whiskey Company
- Lithuanian Festival Baltimore
Saturday:
- Baltimore Wine and Food Festival
- Maryland Craft Beer Festival
- American Girl Children’s Tea
- Best-ish in Show
- Cylburn Market Day
- Flower and Jazz Festival
- Fells Point Jazz & Art Festival
- Westminster Flower and Festival
Sunday:
- Afro Blue
- Historic Harbor House Tour of Fells Point
- Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Piscataway
- Mother’s Day Art Glass Workshop
- Mother’s Day At The Farm
- Mother’s Day Picnic Lunch
- Mother’s Day Dessert Cruise
- The Nighthawks at RamsHead
