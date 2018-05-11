BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday which will result in several road closures.

The funeral service will be held at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at 7401 Park Heights Avenue and the burial service will be at at the Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery.

Officials warn that there will be road closures and traffic delays in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Slade Avenue starting at 11:45 a.m. and lasting until 4:00 p.m.

They also say to expect closures during the time of the funeral procession to the cemetery. The route of the procession is as follows:

• North on Park Heights Avenue to 695-West

• Merging onto Interstate 695-West to Interstate 795-North

• Merging onto Interstate 795-North to Exit 7B, Franklin Boulevard, West

• Traveling west on Franklin Boulevard to Nicodemus Road

• Turning right onto Nicodemus Road and continuing to Berrymans Lane

• Turning right onto Berrymans Lane and continuing to the Cemetery

Kevin Kamenetz passed away early Thursday morning from a massive heart attack. His funeral will be broadcast live on WJZ at 2:00 p.m. Stay with WJZ to keep up to date on all road closures and delays.

