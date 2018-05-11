Passing Of Baltimore Co. Exec.:  Friends, Colleagues Prepare To Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz | Funeral For Kamenetz To Be Held Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Organic Basics clothing company says it has created an underwear that consumers won’t need to wash “for weeks.”

The company says a “polygiene silver treatment” makes the underwear naturally anti-microbial and it will kill 99.9% of all the bacteria and fungi that may build up as a way to reduce smells. By reducing odor, the company claims it reduces the amount of times the underwear needs to be washed.

The clothing line is called “Silvertech 2.0” and the company says the products are made from recycled materials and seamless knitting technology for comfort and durability.

Currently the line only carries men’s clothes including boxers, shirts, and socks. According to the company website, a women’s collection will be coming out in Fall of 2018.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch