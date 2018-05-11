BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Organic Basics clothing company says it has created an underwear that consumers won’t need to wash “for weeks.”

The company says a “polygiene silver treatment” makes the underwear naturally anti-microbial and it will kill 99.9% of all the bacteria and fungi that may build up as a way to reduce smells. By reducing odor, the company claims it reduces the amount of times the underwear needs to be washed.

The clothing line is called “Silvertech 2.0” and the company says the products are made from recycled materials and seamless knitting technology for comfort and durability.

Currently the line only carries men’s clothes including boxers, shirts, and socks. According to the company website, a women’s collection will be coming out in Fall of 2018.

