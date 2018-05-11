BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer helped one city kid fulfill his dream of fight crime.

In a video posted to the police department’s Facebook page, the officer said “riding with my partner today… we’re going to fight crime in the city of Baltimore.”

The child, wearing a police hat and buckled in, says “Yup.”

The video ends with the officer saying, “We’re ready.”

The officer shared the video on his personal page and wrote, “said he wanted to be a copy, I told him to hop in!”

The video has gotten shares and likes and many in the community are commenting positively about the interaction.

One woman wrote, “Thiis is what we need more of Cops taking interested in kids . When my kids were growing up they had officer who would stop and talk to the kids . He was like a grandfather to all the kids . Told them if they needed him he was there .one of the old good boys.”

Another man wrote, “This is the type of video that should go viral.”

