BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked a very pleasant end to the week.

It was warm but dry with a nice amount of sun as well. Clouds are expected overnight and some scattered showers are possible as well.

A very warm Saturday as we may reach 90 degrees! Thunderstorms are likely to develop across the area and some may become locally severe, with gusty winds and some hail possible.

Much cooler air will move our way for Mother’s Day on Sunday with more showers likely as well.

Make the best of the weekend, and a happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

