BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Got Royal Wedding fever?
Well, you can join others for the spectacular event on May 19 in a theater near you.
Three area movie theaters will show the British Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a big screen.
The shows begin at 10 a.m. at the following theaters:
Towson Mall 15
111 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286
Egyptian 24
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076
Snowden Square 14
9161 Commerce Center Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
