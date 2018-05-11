BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Got Royal Wedding fever?

Well, you can join others for the spectacular event on May 19 in a theater near you.

Three area movie theaters will show the British Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a big screen.

The shows begin at 10 a.m. at the following theaters:

Towson Mall 15

111 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Egyptian 24

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076

Snowden Square 14

9161 Commerce Center Drive, Columbia, MD 21046

Buy tickets here.

