BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Got Royal Wedding fever?

Well, you can join others for the spectacular event on May 19 in a theater near you.

RELATED: Baltimore-Based Company Selected For Making One Of The Top Royal Wedding Gifts

Three area movie theaters will show the British Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a big screen.

The shows begin at 10 a.m. at the following theaters:

Towson Mall 15
111 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286

Egyptian 24
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076

Snowden Square 14
9161 Commerce Center Drive, Columbia, MD 21046

Buy tickets here.

