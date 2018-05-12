BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 81-year-old man.

Frederick Thompson Lincoln was last seen walking away from his home just before 10 a.m. this morning in the 2100 block of Streamway Court.

Lincoln is described as a 5-foot-10 black male weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cap, tan coat, blue jeans and black shoes. Authorities say he may not be aware of his surroundings.

If anyone has information about Lincoln, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

